Backstage at Wicked the musical

With just minutes to show time, Studio 10 got a backstage pass to see the costumes, props, and how the magic of the popular show WICKED comes together!
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -With just minutes to spare until curtain call, Studio 10 got a behind the scenes look at the Wicked the musical.

From the props, costumes, set pieces and more we learned how the magic of Wicked unfolds every night!

Wicked will be in East Lansing until May 28th.

To purchase tickets, visit https://www.whartoncenter.com.

