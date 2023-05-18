Backstage at Wicked the musical

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -With just minutes to spare until curtain call, Studio 10 got a behind the scenes look at the Wicked the musical.

From the props, costumes, set pieces and more we learned how the magic of Wicked unfolds every night!

Wicked will be in East Lansing until May 28th.

To purchase tickets, visit https://www.whartoncenter.com.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.