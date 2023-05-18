Advocates push for closure of Michigan’s coal plants, more clean energy

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Sierra Club made an appeal Wednesday near the State Capitol, urging lawmakers to support policies that would lead the state to achieve 100% clean energy by 2035.

They also called for the closure of all coal energy plants by 2030.

Tim Minotas, Deputy Legislative and Political Director of the Sierra Club, emphasized the potential for job creation and clean energy production.

“These are a lot of things that were in Governor Whitmer’s MI Healthy Climate Plan that she released back in 2022,” Minotas said. “We are here to show our support with state lawmakers today for that plan and for us to go even further.”

The MI Healthy Climate Plan aimed to make Michigan carbon neutral by 2050.

The Sierra Club also pushed for support for more community solar projects.

