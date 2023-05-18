Addiction recovery resources available in Mid-Michigan

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration hotline is a free, confidential 24/7 treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish). It can be reached at 1-800-662-4357.
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to the Michigan Opioid Partnership, five people die from a drug overdose in Michigan every day.

There are resources available for those struggling with addiction.

Lifeboat Addiction Recovery Services, a Lansing-based nonprofit, offers resources, resources and support to all who seek recovery.

Endeavor House Ministries, based out of Lansing, is a faith-based program designed to help people find freedom from drug and alcohol use.

Angel Wings for Angie, in Wolverine Lake, is a nonprofit that aims to create awareness and provide prevention and support.

The University of Michigan Addiction Center delivers specialized treatment services for those with substance use disorders.

Ascension Brighton Center for Recovery provides personalized care to those struggling with chemical dependencies.

The National Rehab Hotline is a free and confidential way to speak with a specialist regarding substance abuse or mental health crises. It’s available 24/7, 365 days a year.

More resources can be found on the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services website.

