Teacher expresses love working at Head Start despite staff shortage

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Schools across the area are trying to find enough teachers to put in classrooms.

The Capital Area Community Services (CACS) Head Start in Lansing is no different.

“I love the age group that we teach,” said Anel Meksula.

Angel Meksula has been teaching at CACS Head Start for 12 years. It’s a career she wouldn’t change.

“Just the day-to-day interactions with them, watching them grow in the classroom as long as social-emotional is why I became a preschool teacher,” said Meksula.

Meksula says she’s noticed changes in her 12 years at CACS Head Start, Including fewer teachers.

CACS Head Start is advertising on its sign outside Meksula’s classroom.

She says part of that could be some of the issues young children face today.

“Children social-emotional structure, I feel. COVID didn’t help at all, so the children that are coming in, they haven’t had daycare or any outside care from anybody besides parents,” said Meksula.

Despite the challenges, Meksula says teaching head start students is rewarding every day.

“There’s a lot of joy in coming every day,” said Meksula. “It’s not like you’re pushing paper. You’re teaching the future, our future. They walk in that door and who knows who they’re going to be when they get older.”

A future Meksula hopes is bright for her students and the Head Start program.

