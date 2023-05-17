Teacher expresses love working at Head Start despite staff shortage

Schools across the area are trying to find enough teachers to put in classrooms. The CACS Head Start in Lansing is no different.
By Cody Butler
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Schools across the area are trying to find enough teachers to put in classrooms.

The Capital Area Community Services (CACS) Head Start in Lansing is no different.

“I love the age group that we teach,” said Anel Meksula.

Angel Meksula has been teaching at CACS Head Start for 12 years. It’s a career she wouldn’t change.

“Just the day-to-day interactions with them, watching them grow in the classroom as long as social-emotional is why I became a preschool teacher,” said Meksula.

Meksula says she’s noticed changes in her 12 years at CACS Head Start, Including fewer teachers.

CACS Head Start is advertising on its sign outside Meksula’s classroom.

She says part of that could be some of the issues young children face today.

“Children social-emotional structure, I feel. COVID didn’t help at all, so the children that are coming in, they haven’t had daycare or any outside care from anybody besides parents,” said Meksula.

Despite the challenges, Meksula says teaching head start students is rewarding every day.

“There’s a lot of joy in coming every day,” said Meksula. “It’s not like you’re pushing paper. You’re teaching the future, our future. They walk in that door and who knows who they’re going to be when they get older.”

A future Meksula hopes is bright for her students and the Head Start program.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Lansing Fire Department investigates possible foul play in Foster Avenue house fires
Christopher Bibbs Jr.
Officials search for incorrectly released Michigan prisoner
Firefighters injured, pets rescued from apartment fire in Clinton County
Town hall sheds light on potential impact of Michigan’s gun reform

Latest News

Lansing Lugnuts, Beautiful Lives Project team up for a day to remember
School lunch generic
Michigan’s Head Start program provides nutritious meals to students
Michigan’s Head Start programs build stronger communities for families
On The Job Report: 5/12/2023