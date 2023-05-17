St. Johns to hold special meeting for City Manager interviews

(City of St. Johns, MI)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - A special meeting will be held Thursday by the St. Johns City Commission to interview city manager candidates.

The search for a new city manager started in February when Dave Kudwa resigned from the position.

The meeting on Thursday will give residents the chance to hear from some of the city manager candidates. It will be held at the Clinton County Courthouse, located on East State Street, at 5 p.m.

The meeting can also be attended remotely via Zoom. City officials said only in-person attendants will be able to participate in the discussion.

Updates on the search for a new city manager can be found on St. Johns’ official website.

