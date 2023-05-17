Sparrow Hospital celebrates 517 Day with ‘Born in the 517′ onesies

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 517 Day has some new and adorable spokespeople, although their vocabulary is pretty limited.

In celebration of 517 Day, Sparrow Health System got into the spirit of the day with “517 babies.” The hospital outfitted its youngest patients with special “Born in the 517″ onesies. Staff said they wanted to recognize the little ones as members of the 517 community.

For one family, 517 Day is now also a birthday. Ashley Smith, who gave birth May 17, shared her excitement about the unique birthday.

“I was looking on Facebook and I kept seeing ‘Happy 517,’ and I thought this must be something new,” Smith said. “They were telling me the story, how it was March 13th, the 313, and then they decided to do it here. I happened to be the first to have a baby on May 17.”

Smith was in labor for a day and a half. She said her little one, Zuriyah Malia, seems to like the onesie. She added that her newborn has been sleeping peacefully and is doing well.

