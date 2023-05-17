Sparrow caregivers walk for mental health, promote community care

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow caregivers took to the streets on Tuesday, walking around the main hospital to emphasize the significance of mental health care.

The event was held as part of Mental Health Awareness Week, which aims to educate the public on the importance of prioritizing mental health.

Dr. John Baker spoke on the importance of awareness, acknowledging that mental health can be difficult to understand for some individuals.

“It’s hard for some people to understand mental health, what exactly that is, especially if they are not already seeing a doctor or a therapist,” Baker said.

He added it’s crucial for people to know there are resources out there for people who need help.

Those struggling with feelings of distress or suicidal thoughts can contact the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling 988 to be connected immediately with a mental health professional.

