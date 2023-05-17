Sparrow caregivers walk for mental health, promote community care

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow caregivers took to the streets on Tuesday, walking around the main hospital to emphasize the significance of mental health care.

The event was held as part of Mental Health Awareness Week, which aims to educate the public on the importance of prioritizing mental health.

Dr. John Baker spoke on the importance of awareness, acknowledging that mental health can be difficult to understand for some individuals.

“It’s hard for some people to understand mental health, what exactly that is, especially if they are not already seeing a doctor or a therapist,” Baker said.

He added it’s crucial for people to know there are resources out there for people who need help.

Those struggling with feelings of distress or suicidal thoughts can contact the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling 988 to be connected immediately with a mental health professional.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Bibbs Jr.
Officials search for incorrectly released Michigan prisoner
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Crash on I-96 kills 4 in Wayne County
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday
Lansing Fire Department investigates possible foul play in Foster Avenue house fires

Latest News

Sparrow caregivers walk for mental health, promote community care
Sparrow caregivers walk for mental health, promote community care
Lansing Public Schools partners with Metro Melik 517 to sell school gear
Lansing Public Schools partners with Metro Melik 517 to sell school gear
Lansing Public Schools partners with Metro Melik 517 to sell school gear
Lansing Lugnuts, Beautiful Lives Project team up for a day to remember