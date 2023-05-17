Parts of Ingham County sees 911 outages

Published: May. 17, 2023
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Central Dispatch is warning residents of a 911 outage impacting roughly 1,500 people.

According to authorities, the Frontier 911 Group is experiencing an outage that is affecting residents across Ingham County’s southwest side. Residents unable to dial 911 from a landline are urged to use a cellphone or to call Ingham County Central Dispatch by dialing 517-272-6002

