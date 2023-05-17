Okemos High School student wins Congressional Art Competition

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An Okemos High School student won the 2023 Congressional High School Art Competition.

Entries came from 63 students at 19 different high schools across the 7th district.

Judges selected “Homestyle,” by Emma Li, a sophomore at Okemos High School. The oil painting depicts Emma’s grandfather cooking in his kitchen, as seen through the doorway of the home.

“Emma’s artwork captures an everyday scene with such remarkable poignancy, and I can’t wait to see it hanging in the U.S. Capitol building alongside some of the finest student artwork from across the country,” said Representative Elissa Slotkin (MI-07). “This year’s student artists took us through a range of emotions and issues with their work, and I am so proud of the depth of talent and range of expression. It’s not easy to put a piece of yourself into the world to be judged, and these student artists all displayed tremendous courage.”

Slotkin held a ceremony on May 16 in East Lansing to celebrate participants in the 2023 Congressional High School Art Competition.

Li will attend a national reception this summer in Washington, D.C., along with all of the 2023 winning artists from across the country.

