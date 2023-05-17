Nessel warns residents about imposter scams

(Pixabay)
By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning residents they may be targeted by scammers claiming they are representing government entities.

The department received reports some Oakland County residents received missed jury duty scam calls threatening to arrest them if they don’t pay a cash bond. The bonds have reportedly been as high as $5,000.

“The public should remember that delinquent jurors are never contacted by phone to pay fines for missed jury duty,” Nessel said. “You would receive a notice by mail with specific instructions on what to do next, not a demand for immediate payment under threats of jail.”

Only two missed jury scams have been reported in Oakland County, according to the AG’s office. The scammer in both calls claimed to be an Oakland County sheriff’s deputy.

The two residents who received the calls did not pay the scammers. Instead, they turned themselves in only to discover there were no arrest warrants for them, the AG’s office said.

Another scam going around involves letters being mailed to residents’ houses, appearing to be from a state agency. The letters threaten potential foreclosure on the resident’s home unless payment is made, the AG’s office said.

A nursing center in Detroit received a letter from the “Tax Lien Group Tax Processing Unit” saying the State of Michigan may seize their property for not paying their taxes. The amount of $27,622 was listed on the letter, but no tax debt was owed to the state.

“Residents should verify any correspondence that demands immediate payment, particularly for debts,” Nessel said. “A letter demanding payment should contain specific information about your account. If it doesn’t, it’s most likely a scam.”

The individuals doing these scams may pretend they are part of agencies such as the FBI, IRS, and other state and federal agencies, the AG’s office said.

If you are concerned you may be a target, you can protect yourself by doing your own research, completing the online complaint form, and learning about other popular consumer scans.

