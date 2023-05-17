Michigan man arraigned on terrorism charges for allegedly threatening Macomb County judge

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Rochester Hills man was arraigned after allegedly threatening a Macomb County judge.

Jamar Warren, 28, was before the court in Mt. Clemens for a sentencing hearing on charges of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon on November 16, 2022.

According to Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Office, Warren became disruptive during the sentencing.

He was removed from the courtroom, and the hearing continued in his jail cell via Zoom. Warren then allegedly threatened to shoot the judge at the end of the hearing.

Warren was charged with False Report or Threat of Terrorism and Using a Computer to Commit a Crime—the charges come with a sentencing maximum of 20 years.

His preliminary examination has not been scheduled yet.

