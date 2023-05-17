Michigan faces early, intense allergy season as pollen levels rise

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As temperatures rise and seasons change, there’s more pollen in the air, leading to an intense allergy season. Michiganders have been dealing with allergies since February, which is earlier than usual.

“I have allergies. I was born with allergies,” said Rachel Beatty.

Both flowers and spring weather spark Beatty’s allergy symptoms.

“I really experience dry itchy eyes they’re actually getting a little watery right now,” said Beatty.

Her dry eyes don’t keep her from pursuing her passion for working at a greenhouse. Beatty said pollen worsens her symptoms and here in Michigan, pollen levels are on the rise. Dr. Dave Gupta said the rising levels are due to climate change.

“You see it on your car sometimes you wake up you go outside and it’s covered with green, yellow,” said Beatty.

Dr. Gupta said he usually recommends avoiding allergy triggers but knows it’s hard for Michiganders to do.

“In Michigan when people have been indoors all winter they want to enjoy the outdoors,” said Dr. Gupta.

This time of year is when people spend time mowing the lawn or planting flowers, both are activities that spike seasonal allergies.

“We recommend that when they want to spend time outdoors such as mowing the lawn they wear a mask and we try to be proactive with the medications,” said Dr. Gupta.

Dr. Gupta said over-the-counter medications like Claritin or Zyrtec can help with allergies. Beatty said that medication helps her go to work without worrying about her symptoms.

“Allergies will not stop what I love,” said Beatty.

Beatty will continue working around flowers and embracing the warm weather.

In Michigan, allergy season will last until fall. Until then, stock up on allergy medications and nasal spray.

