Lansing Public Schools partners with Metro Melik 517 to sell school gear

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School District has partnered with a local retailer to make school merchandise and gear more accessible.

The district held an open house Tuesday with Metro Melik 517, which will be selling school gear.

Some of the money from the sale will go back into the Lansing School District.

Metro Melik Brown, the owner of the store, said the partnership will create more school spirit in the community through the variety of available products. He said he is honored to be carrying Lansing School District gear.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.