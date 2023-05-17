Lansing Public Schools partners with Metro Melik 517 to sell school gear

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School District has partnered with a local retailer to make school merchandise and gear more accessible.

The district held an open house Tuesday with Metro Melik 517, which will be selling school gear.

Some of the money from the sale will go back into the Lansing School District.

Metro Melik Brown, the owner of the store, said the partnership will create more school spirit in the community through the variety of available products. He said he is honored to be carrying Lansing School District gear.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Bibbs Jr.
Officials search for incorrectly released Michigan prisoner
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Crash on I-96 kills 4 in Wayne County
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday
Lansing Fire Department investigates possible foul play in Foster Avenue house fires

Latest News

Sparrow caregivers walk for mental health, promote community care
Sparrow caregivers walk for mental health, promote community care
Sparrow caregivers walk for mental health, promote community care
Lansing Public Schools partners with Metro Melik 517 to sell school gear
Lansing Public Schools partners with Metro Melik 517 to sell school gear
Lansing Lugnuts, Beautiful Lives Project team up for a day to remember