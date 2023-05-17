Lansing police encourages reporting non-emergency crimes online

The Lansing Police Department is encouraging the public to report some crimes using its online reporting system.
By Kellan Buddy
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department is encouraging the public to report some crimes using its online reporting system.

Sometimes, when you call 911, you might not get an officer to respond immediately—that’s where the online crime reporting system comes in.

Use your phone or your computer, or you can head to either of their police stations and use their online reporting kiosk.

You can report up to ten crimes, from burglary to harassment, answer a few questions, and you’re all set—your claim goes on their list.

Lansing Police Captain Katie Diehl said this helps you report crimes on your own time.

“If this is a crime that is no suspect information minor damage or something to that effect, it would be, unfortunately, a lower priority,” said Diehl. “So those calls for service that are higher priority take precedence, so you could be waiting some time, and we certainly don’t want our victims of crime to have to wait that long.”

The less urgent the crime is, the more likely it should be reported online.

Diehl said the goal is to try and be able to respond to more crimes and not leave victims waiting for a long time when they call 911.

“Success for me would be that we have these victims of crime are able to report them given them multiple Avenues to report,” said Diehl. “You can honestly report a crime online from your phone. That’s how easy it is to access. So just giving them the tools to be able to do this is a success for us.”

Any crime that’s caused damage of more than $2,000 should be reported by calling the Lansing Police Department’s non-emergency number at 517-483-4600.

