Lane closures ahead on Cedar Street from Monroe to Shiawassee Street

By Samantha Sayles
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two lanes of Cedar Street from Monroe Street to Shiawassee Street will be closed beginning Thursday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the two westernmost lanes of Cedar Street between Monroe and Shiawassee Street will be closed for utility work on May 18.

MDOT said the closures will last until Sunday, May 21.

