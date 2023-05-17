‘It’s incredible’ - Michigan family reflects on baby’s life-saving CPR rescue

VEVAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Dramatic video captured Ingham County Sheriff’s deputies performing CPR on an infant who had stopped breathing Saturday.

The family is now able to spend time with their son as he recovers in the hospital.

At the time, Matthew Carlson didn’t think he would see his son again.

“It’s incredible. It’s a feeling like no other, it’s a feeling I never thought I would have again, it’s a feeling Paige never thought she would have again,” said Matthew Carlson, Laker’s Dad.

2-month-old Laker Carlson was given another chance at life. On Saturday, Laker’s dad received more than 10 phone calls from the baby’s mother.

“I answered and she’s like, ‘He wasn’t breathing, there’s water coming out of his nose, there’s blood everywhere.’ I was like what the heck,” said Carlson.

Body cam footage from an Ingham County Sheriff’s deputy showed Laker not breathing.

“He didn’t have any signs of life he was pale. He was not moving and didn’t have a pulse,” said Sergeant Jonte Slack, Ingham County Sheriff’s Office. “I had a million thoughts run through my head and it was a crazy emotional charged situation to deal with what.”

Sergeant Jonte Slack was one of the first responders on the scene. He was performing chest compressions on Laker. As an uncle, this hit close to home for him.

“That was one of the big thoughts running through my mind. What if that was one of my family members at home dealing with that,” said Slack.

Before responders arrived on the scene, Carlson said Laker’s mother also performed CPR. It’s what Slack and CPR Instructor Rick Williams said made a difference between life and death.

“Knowing, of course, you might get over that hesitation of doing something and go right into it,” said Rick Williams, true care services CPR.

“I think most parents in the situation would panic and not know what to do, but Paige immediately started CPR,” said Carlson.

Slack said he didn’t give up performing CPR for about 15 minutes.

“Once the baby started coming around, there was just thoughts of extreme relief,” said Slack.

It was a team effort that helped save a young life and now baby Laker is recovering at Sparrow Hospital’s Pediatric Center.

“To see him like that is horrible, but to be able to celebrate his still being here with us is something I’ll never take for granted,” Carlson said. “I hope no parent ever has to experience this feeling.”

Matthew Carlson said his son Laker has Spina Bifida. The equipment used for his condition malfunctioned and contributed to the water in his lungs.

