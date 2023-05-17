Hillsdale College hosts USA shooting national skeet championship

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Hillsdale College is hosting the USA shooting national championship in Skeet on Wednesday.

This competition selects the 2023 world champions and serves as part one of the Olympic trials for the Paris Olympic games next year.

On May 17 and May 18, teams will participate in training from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The actual competition will kick off on May 19 and run until Monday, May 22.

The training and the competition are taking place at the John Anthony Halter Shooting Sports Education Center on Bankers Road—about five miles from campus.

