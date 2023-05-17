Hillsdale College hosts USA shooting national skeet championship

(Joshua Skinner / KOSA)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Hillsdale College is hosting the USA shooting national championship in Skeet on Wednesday.

This competition selects the 2023 world champions and serves as part one of the Olympic trials for the Paris Olympic games next year.

On May 17 and May 18, teams will participate in training from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The actual competition will kick off on May 19 and run until Monday, May 22.

The training and the competition are taking place at the John Anthony Halter Shooting Sports Education Center on Bankers Road—about five miles from campus.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Lansing Fire Department investigates possible foul play in Foster Avenue house fires
Christopher Bibbs Jr.
Officials search for incorrectly released Michigan prisoner
Town hall sheds light on potential impact of Michigan’s gun reform
Firefighters injured, pets rescued from apartment fire in Clinton County

Latest News

Lansing police encourages online non-emergency crime reporting
Lansing police encourages reporting non-emergency crimes online
Sunglasses And Jackets Needed Today
International electric vehicle corridor will run from Kalamazoo to Quebec City
DNA evidence leads to conviction in 2013 sexual assault of MSU student