First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today will be another pleasant day across the area. Plenty of sunshine is expected and we keep the humidity levels low. It will be warmer today with high temperatures near 70º. Like the past few days smoke from a wildfire in Canada will give a milky haze to the sky at times. Tonight we see a few clouds roll in across Mid-Michigan. It will not be as cold as last night with low temperatures near 50º.

Friday will start off dry, but a storm system passing through the Northern Great Lakes will bring rain showers to the area by midday and we even have a very small chance of a thunderstorm. On and off rain is expected Friday afternoon into Friday night. Any remaining raindrops should depart the area early Saturday morning. Rainfall looks to be in the tenth to quarter inch range. The rainfall is currently needed. High temperatures Friday will be in the mid to upper 60s.

The weekend looks great with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures Saturday top out in the mid 60s. High temperatures should return to the mid 70s Sunday. The Up North weekend forecast is in the video forecast on this page.

Next week we see a good amount of sunshine each day and temperatures will be warming up. High temperatures will climb from near 70º Monday to readings in the low to mid 80s by the end of next week.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 18, 2023

Average High: 70º Average Low 48º

Lansing Record High: 89° 1911

Lansing Record Low: 23° 1868

Jackson Record High: 92º 1911

Jackson Record Low: 30º 1973

