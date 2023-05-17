Coleman chooses Seminoles

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Another Spartan has left East Lansing for a new home in the southeast.

Wednesday, on his 20th birthday, wide receiver Keon Coleman announced via Instagram live that he will be joining the Florida State Seminoles in the upcoming season.

Coleman entered the transfer portal on April 30, the same day as quarterback Payton Thorne and cornerback Charles Brantley. Brantley has since removed his name from the transfer portal while Thorne has announced he will be with Hugh Freeze and the Auburn University Tigers.

Florida State was one of two schools Coleman openly visited, along with Ole Miss.

While with Mel Tucker and the Spartans, Coleman tallied 65 catches for 848 yards and eight touchdowns in 22 career games, including 12 starts. His sophomore season, Coleman led MSU with 58 receptions and 7 touchdown catches.

