Bodycam captures Ingham County Sheriff’s deputies revive unresponsive 2-month-old baby

Since the incident, the baby has been resting and recovering.
By Dane Kelly
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Body camera footage captured Ingham County Sheriff’s deputies save a 2-month-old baby’s life using CPR.

The incident happened at about 10 a.m. Saturday

According to authorities, the Sheriff’s Office received a call involving an infant in Vevay Township who was not breathing and had no pulse. When deputies arrived on the scene, they performed CPR until the baby was able to breathe on its own again.

Ingham County bodycam footage of the incident can be watched in the video player above.

“We are proud of our deputies’ abilities to serve our community by responding with precise training and applying skills that save lives,” the sheriff’s office posted on social media.

Since the incident, the baby has been resting and recovering.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Bibbs Jr.
Officials search for incorrectly released Michigan prisoner
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Crash on I-96 kills 4 in Wayne County
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday
Lansing Fire Department investigates possible foul play in Foster Avenue house fires

Latest News

Bodycam captures Ingham County Sheriff’s deputies revive unresponsive 2-month-old baby
Sparrow caregivers walk for mental health, promote community care
Sparrow caregivers walk for mental health, promote community care
Sparrow caregivers walk for mental health, promote community care
Lansing Public Schools partners with Metro Melik 517 to sell school gear