Barry County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of scammers demanding money over phone

By Samantha Sayles
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BARRY COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Barry County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about scammers impersonating Sheriff’s Deputies demanding money.

Police said the scammer would call a person with a warrant out for their arrest for a traffic violation, missed jury duty or any other infractions.

The scammer then tells the caller that their options are to surrender themselves to the Sheriff’s office for an arrest or pay to cancel the warrant.

The scammer provides payment instructions by demanding gift cards, money orders or payment apps.

The Sheriff’s office sometimes calls about warrants but never asks for payment over the phone or offers to negotiate a reduced payment instead of the arrest.

Anyone who has been a victim of a scam of this type by providing private info such as social security number, bank account info or has purchased gift cards or money orders to pay a warrant should call the Barry County Central Dispatch non-emergency line at 269-948-4800, option 1.

If you suspect you are talking to a scammer, the Sheriff’s office said to simply hang up.

