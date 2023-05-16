WILX wins best feature reporting category in prestigious Edward R. Murrow Awards

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - WILX anchor Ann Emmerich and Chief Photographer Dave Jones won Best Feature Reporting in the 2023 Region 7 Edward R. Murrow Awards in the small market category.

Ann Emmerich and Dave Jones worked together to create the award-winning story Champions of the Heart.

Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) announced this year’s winners in Region 7 on May 16.

WILX will now be competing for the regional award for Best Feature Reporting.

The RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news.

RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971.

Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of broadcast and digital journalism.

Murrow Awards are presented to news organizations, not individuals. All awards are presented based on the specific body of work submitted.

