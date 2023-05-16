What the Tech: Gadget gifts for grads

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There’s no easier gift than for graduation. It’s cash. But before you drop a couple of 20s in an envelope, check out these tech gadgets for high school or college graduates.

These light panels are popular on TikTok and with gamers. The Nanoleaf panels affix to the walls in a pattern they choose and illuminate the area with a wide range of colors. Everything can be controlled through an app to select colors and themes. Nanoleaf’s Lines are another option. Both are statement pieces that can sync to music or video game sound effects.

Speaking of music, Soundcore’s Rave Mini adds its own dancing lights to a party. The best-sounding large speaker I’ve tried is portable enough for tailgates and days at the beach or pool. Or just in their room. It’s waterproof and the battery lasts up to 18 hours.

Earbuds are fine, but headphones are more comfortable. The Bose Quiet Comfort 45 headphones wirelessly play music over Bluetooth. They have top-of-the-line noise canceling to eliminate sounds from crowded coffee shops, airplanes, and dorm rooms. They have great sound for all types of music.

And if their first job out of school is remote, they’ll need an accessory for their laptop. The Anker USB hub can connect multiple USBs, SD cards, and HDMI for a second monitor or gaming system. It’s small enough to tuck in their backpack. Trust me, if they use a laptop for anything, these hubs are a game changer.

More: What the Tech

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.