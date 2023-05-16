Support HeadStart with Tommy’s Express

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week is Make an Impact week at WILX.

This month is we are supporting Head Start, a local organization that provides young children with the tools to succeed in school and in life beyond school.

Tommy’s Express is returning as a supporter of Make an Impact. You can drop off donations listed from our Amazon Wish List, at Tommy’s Express located on 3715 W Saginaw St., Lansing, MI 48917. https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/3C1ZN57RB2EB6.

Head Start services children and their families in core areas of early learning, health, and family well-being. Head Start services are provided in centers, family child care homes, or in the family’s own home.

Children who qualify for our program can receive it based on their income, risk factors, or customized schooling plans.

For more information on Head Start visit, https://cacs-inc.org/.

