Sunshine continues and a preview of Studio 10!

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As much as we welcome the beautiful weather, we could still use some rain in the area. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has what we’re tracking in the way of rainfall. Plus Nicole Buchmann joins the News 10+ Digital Desk to preview what the Studio 10 crew is working on - including a chef that cooked for 100 hours and Martha Stewart breaks the mold.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 16, 2023

  • Average High: 70º Average Low 48º
  • Lansing Record High: 90° 1977
  • Lansing Record Low: 27° 1866
  • Jackson Record High: 91º 1977
  • Jackson Record Low: 30º 1921

