Students learn about distracted driving at Hanover-Horton High School

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - As the summer travel season approaches, more drivers on the road can mean more accidents.

On Tuesday the ‘Arrive Alive Tour’ made a stop at Hanover Horton Highschool to teach students about the dangers of distracted driving and drunk driving. The tour uses state-of-the-art simulators to give kids a real glimpse of what impaired driving looks like.

Different groups of students from various programs will get a chance to get behind the wheel using virtual reality to mimic real-life scenarios.

Isaac Cottrell, the principal of Hanover-Horton High School said this simulator has a far-reaching impact on not just the students.

“The impact that this has, not just for the person involved in the accident, on the legal side but you know for the families, friends are impacted by those poor choices as well,” said Cottrell.

The tour has been traveling to different schools around the U.S. since February.

