Staudt on Sports LIVE: Previewing the NBA draft and Pistons’ odds at #1
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim joins the News 10+ Digital Desk to talk about the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery which will be held at 8 p.m. and what odds the Detroit Pistons have to get the #1 overall pick. Plus we talk about the upcoming high school soccer matchups and what changes need to be made in high school basketball compared to college and professional.
More:
- Freshman lacrosse player making waves in Haslett
- MSU Men’s Golf tied for second place on Day 1 of NCAA Bath Regional
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.