Staudt on Sports LIVE: Previewing the NBA draft and Pistons’ odds at #1

Tim joins the News 10+ Digital Desk to talk about the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery (8 p.m. tonight) and what odds the Detroit Pistons have to get the #1 overall pick.
By Krystle Holleman and Tim Staudt
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim joins the News 10+ Digital Desk to talk about the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery which will be held at 8 p.m. and what odds the Detroit Pistons have to get the #1 overall pick. Plus we talk about the upcoming high school soccer matchups and what changes need to be made in high school basketball compared to college and professional.

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Bibbs Jr.
Officials search for incorrectly released Michigan prisoner
Crash on I-96 kills 4 in Wayne County
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday
Lansing Fire Department responds to two separate fires at residences in Lansing
Lansing Fire Department battles two house fires on Foster Avenue

Latest News

Tim joins the News 10+ Digital Desk to talk about the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery which will be held...
Staudt on Sports LIVE: Previewing the NBA draft and Pistons’ odds at #1
The matchup is the only MSU game of the season, so far, with a start time announced.
Spartans to face Buckeyes in primetime on WILX
Mark Berson interview from SC Athletic Hall of Fame
Mark Berson interview at SC Athletic Hall of Fame
MSU Men’s Golf tied for second place on Day 1 of NCAA Bath Regional