Staudt on Sports LIVE: Previewing the NBA draft and Pistons’ odds at #1

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim joins the News 10+ Digital Desk to talk about the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery which will be held at 8 p.m. and what odds the Detroit Pistons have to get the #1 overall pick. Plus we talk about the upcoming high school soccer matchups and what changes need to be made in high school basketball compared to college and professional.

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.