Owosso schools to host job fair

OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - The Owosso Public School District is looking for people to fill full-time positions.

A job fair will be held June 6 from 4-6 p.m. at the Owosso Performing Arts Center. There will be onsite interviews for positions, including custodians, maintenance, food service monitors, paraprofessionals, child care providers teachers, bus drivers, substitutes and more.

Benefits include paid time off, health, dental, vision, paid holidays and retirement through the Office of Retirement Services.

The Owosso Performing Arts Center is located at 765 North Street.

More information can be found on the Owosso Public School District website.

