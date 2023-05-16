New electric vehicle corridor being announced in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - A new corridor aims to make it easier for drivers to charge their vehicles when traveling between the US and Canada.

On Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the US Transportation Secretary Pere Buttigieg, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, and the Canadian Minister of Transport to announce the first US and Canada electric vehicle corridor.

When President Joe Biden signed the infrastructures law, $7.5 billion was set aside for the federal government to fund a national network of electric vehicle charging stations and Michigan received $110 million to build the charging stations in the state.

The announcement is scheduled at 4:45 p.m. in Detroit on Tuesday.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.