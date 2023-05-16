New electric vehicle corridor being announced in Detroit

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - A new corridor aims to make it easier for drivers to charge their vehicles when traveling between the US and Canada.

On Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the US Transportation Secretary Pere Buttigieg, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, and the Canadian Minister of Transport to announce the first US and Canada electric vehicle corridor.

When President Joe Biden signed the infrastructures law, $7.5 billion was set aside for the federal government to fund a national network of electric vehicle charging stations and Michigan received $110 million to build the charging stations in the state.

The announcement is scheduled at 4:45 p.m. in Detroit on Tuesday.

