Musicians to play Taps all across the US in honor of Memorial Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People across the country will be honoring veterans on Memorial Day by playing Taps in every corner of the country

The nationwide event invites people to pause for a minute at 3 p.m. local time on Memorial Day and pay silent tribute to the men and women who have served in uniform. Meanwhile, thousands of buglers and trumpeters, along with other instrumentalists will play Taps from their homes, sidewalks, cemeteries, and memorials for Taps Across America.

This is to make sure the 24-noted musical tribute is heard everywhere in the country.

According to their website, the time 3 p.m. was chosen because it is the time when most Americans are enjoying time off from work for the national holiday.

Musicians who wish to participate in the event can register on the Taps Across America website.

