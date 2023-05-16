Michigan’s Head Start program provides nutritious meals to students

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to the School Nutrition Association, one in eight kids across the country doesn’t always know where their next meal is coming from.

Capital Area Community Services (CACS) Head Start nutrition coordinator Alek Ostrander hopes to help solve that.

“It’s a lot of responsibility,” said Ostrander.

Students at CACS Head Start get three meals every day—breakfast, lunch and a snack.

Each one meets federal nutrition guidelines. Something Ostrander hopes kids will take with them as they grow.

“We’re working with young children,” said Ostrander. “So it’s really a great time to mold their food preferences. They watch their teachers model and eat the food with them.”

She realizes only some kids might like the healthy option.

“It’s a great opportunity for children to just try. We stress just trying is enough,” said Ostrander.

But Ostrander says she sees many kids enjoying the nutritious meals.

“I think our whole program is structured around engagement, so our teachers sit at the center of the table with each kid around them,” said Ostrander.

Learning habits that kids will take for life.

