Meridian Township Trader Joe’s construction on pause after permit expires

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Since last year’s announcement of the first Trader Joe’s coming to town this summer, not much has been done other than minor foundation work. The former Golden Wok restaurant was torn down to make room for the anticipated grocery store. With construction on pause, many are left wondering what’s going on.

Meridian Township officials said the permit for construction at Trader Joe’s expired on Friday.

“We’re told it’s not dead. They’re going to be back. It’s just a halt in the project,” said Township Manager Frank Walsh.

The owner of Tom’s Party Store and Wine Shop, Rich McCarius, said the incomplete construction site will eventually bring more people to the area. He now wonders if Trader Joe’s will show up, or will a different business take over the area.

“Everybody’s been wondering what’s going on, you know, what’s going to happen. Frankly, let’s see if they actually do end up coming. Maybe it’ll be something else instead of Trader Joe’s.”

With other nearby grocery stores, like Whole Foods and Foods for Living, McCarius said there will be “more competition, more traffic, let’s see what happens.”

Walsh said the township was informed that the project developers will be re-applying for their permit, but said that hasn’t happened yet.

“You can think it’s the economy, it’s interest rates, you can kind of guess at what it is. We have no idea. We have not had direct communication with Trader Joe’s, it’s with the group that they’re using onsite. So, all we really know is that we want them.”

In January, Meridian Township posted on its website that the project ran into supply chain issues. Construction was anticipated to resume in April.

“We do get a lot of questions about it, people want to know. And we don’t know anything more than they do,” McCarius said. “So, you know, I’m glad that something’s finally starting to break.”

If completed, the 13,500-foot store will be Michigan’s 9th Trader Joe’s location. Walsh said the township welcomes the new grocery store, “so we’re going to do anything we can just like we did with Costco and Whole Foods and others.”

