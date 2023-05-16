Lansing Mall to close on Sunday for first responder training

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Mall is expected to be closed on Sunday due to a law enforcement training exercise.

The mall posted on Facebook that they would shut their doors to all customers and employees for first responder training on May 21 for a brief time. Lansing Mall said people will see a heavy police presence that day, but there will be no cause for concern.

The training will go on all morning until 10 a.m. when doors open back up for Impact Church Volunteers, and the church service will be at 10:30 a.m.

The mall doors will open at 11 a.m. for walkers, and businesses will begin operating normally at 12 p.m.

