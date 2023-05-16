Lansing Mall to close on Sunday for first responder training

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Mall is expected to be closed on Sunday due to a law enforcement training exercise.

The mall posted on Facebook that they would shut their doors to all customers and employees for first responder training on May 21 for a brief time. Lansing Mall said people will see a heavy police presence that day, but there will be no cause for concern.

The training will go on all morning until 10 a.m. when doors open back up for Impact Church Volunteers, and the church service will be at 10:30 a.m.

The mall doors will open at 11 a.m. for walkers, and businesses will begin operating normally at 12 p.m.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Bibbs Jr.
Officials search for incorrectly released Michigan prisoner
Crash on I-96 kills 4 in Wayne County
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Richard Johnson
Family pleads for help in finding missing Delta Township man needing medication

Latest News

RTDNA Announces 2023 Region 7 Edward R. Murrow Award Winners
WILX wins best feature reporting category in prestigious Edward R. Murrow Awards
New electric vehicle corridor being announced in Detroit
The announcement is scheduled at 4:45 p.m. in Detroit on Tuesday
New electric vehicle corridor being announced in Detroit
4 mid-Michigan students receive 2023 insurance and risk management scholarship