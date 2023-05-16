Lansing Lugnuts to honor veterans on Military Appreciation Night, Saturday

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Saturday is Military Appreciation Night at Jackson Field where the Lansing Lugnuts will honor veterans.

Before the game on May 20, a POW/MIA Chair of Honor Dedication Ceremony will take place with all branches of the military then being recognized during the game. After the game, fireworks from LAFCU will fly into the sky for the event.

The Lugnuts said people with a valid military ID will only pay $5 to enter Jackson Field for the game on Saturday. The ceremony is set to start at 6:20 p.m.

The team said the U.S. Coast Guard will be in uniform and present for pre-game ceremonies, and the Lugnuts will be wearing special Armed Forces jerseys and caps for the 7:05 p.m. game against the Lake County Captains. The jerseys will then be auctioned off during the game with all the proceeds going to the Coast Guard Foundation.

