Lansing Lugnuts, Beautiful Lives Project team up for a day to remember

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday marked an extraordinary day for numerous individuals with disabilities as they got the chance to spend time with the Lansing Lugnuts.

This event was made possible through the Beautiful Lives Project, an initiative that enables people with disabilities to practice alongside teams across the nation.

Last year, children and adults with disabilities had the opportunity to practice with the Michigan State baseball and softball teams as part of the project.

