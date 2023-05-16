Lansing Lugnuts, Beautiful Lives Project team up for a day to remember

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday marked an extraordinary day for numerous individuals with disabilities as they got the chance to spend time with the Lansing Lugnuts.

This event was made possible through the Beautiful Lives Project, an initiative that enables people with disabilities to practice alongside teams across the nation.

Last year, children and adults with disabilities had the opportunity to practice with the Michigan State baseball and softball teams as part of the project.

Related: Lansing Lugnuts to honor veterans on Military Appreciation Night, Saturday

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Bibbs Jr.
Officials search for incorrectly released Michigan prisoner
Crash on I-96 kills 4 in Wayne County
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday
Lansing Fire Department investigates possible foul play in Foster Avenue house fires

Latest News

Lansing Lugnuts, Beautiful Lives Project team up for a day to remember
Lansing Lugnuts, Beautiful Lives Project team up for a day to remember
Lansing Fire Department investigates possible foul play in Foster Avenue house fires
Lansing Fire Department investigates potential foul play in Foster Avenue house fires
Lansing Fire Department investigate potential arson in Foster Avenue house fires
Anonymous gun dropoff program being discussed in Meridian Township