Jackson County Emergency Management pushes for siren upgrades

Now, it’s up to their board of commissioners
Preparing for the worst and hoping for the best
By Erin Bowling
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Preparing for the worst, and hoping for the best.

Way up in the sky, you might not notice these sirens unless it’s the first Saturday of the month, or an emergency. Jackson County Emergency Management says it’s time to upgrade their sirens, but it has to be approved by the county’s board of commissioners first.

Right now, the Jackson County Emergency Management team has to rely on citizens to tell them when the sirens are broken. The potential upgrade would allow them to receive alerts when sirens aren’t working correctly, instead of waiting for people to report errors after monthly tests.

“On Monday, we have voicemails and emails saying, ‘Hey, it didn’t go off again,’” said Jason Breining, the Emergency Management Director in Jackson County.

On top of that, right now the emergency sirens in Jackson can only be set off at their central dispatch. The upgrades would allow the sirens to be set off from many different devices and locations.

“We always want to be able to make sure that we can set something off or do something, even though something else failed,” said Jason Hamman, the 911 director in Jackson County.

Essentially, the Jackson County Emergency Management team wants to add little devices, that would turn their sirens, into smart sirens.

“Another nice thing about it is we can have other agencies send off that alert. Say we are completely down here in Jackson County, they would have the ability to activate those alerts,” said Breining.

They say the signal being used right now is very weak, which could be the cause of the sirens failing to go off. The new upgrades would improve the signal and therefore the reliability of the sirens.

“We want to be able to alert the citizens, to avoid any you know injuries or any damage or any loss of life,” said Breining.

They also say the change would save Jackson County money, by having all of their alarms on one system, instead of the two separate systems they have now.

The Jackson County Board of Commissioners will be deciding on this decision at their meeting Tuesday night, according to their agenda.

