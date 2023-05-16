WATCH: International electric vehicle corridor announced in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - A new corridor aims to make it easier for electric vehicle drivers to recharge when traveling between the United States and Canada.

On Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the U.S. Transportation Secretary Pere Buttigieg, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, and Canadian Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra to announce the first US-Canada electric vehicle corridor.

When President Joe Biden signed the infrastructures law in February of 2022, $7.5 billion was set aside for the federal government to fund a national network of electric vehicle charging stations with Michigan receiving $110 million to build the charging stations in the state.

