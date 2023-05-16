Inmate charged with threatening Ingham County judge receives trial date

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A trial date was set for a White Lake man who threatened the judge who sentenced him in 2016, announced Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Christopher Shenberger, 43, is incarcerated at Carson City Correctional Facility, serving a 75 to 180-month sentence.

Allegedly, Shenberger sent a threatening letter to Ingham County Court Judge Joyce Draganchuk in December of 2021.

Shenberger allegedly wrote in the letter complaining about potentially being denied parole for not completing a required sex offender program while incarcerated.

He is also accused of writing if he were required to serve his maximum sentence, he would put “everyone’s name on that docket” on a slip of paper and it will “go into a jar or whatever and who’s ever name [is picked] up will be killed plain and simple.”

Shenberger was charged in Ingham County 30th Circuit Court with one count of communicating a false threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony.

“Attacks and threats against our judges or courts are unacceptable anywhere justice and public safety are valued,” Nessel said. “Revenge threats over an old conviction, that’s a real fear for some prosecutors and judges, and will be robustly prosecuted.”

The trial will begin October 30, 2023 in front of visiting Jackson County Circuit Court Judge John McBain.

The case has been referred to the Department of Attorney General for investigation and prosecution since Judge Draganchuk serves in Ingham County.

