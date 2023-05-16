Get a sneak peak into the new Moneyball Sportwear headquarters

Powerhouse apparel brand Moneyball Sportswear is celebrating the opening of their new world headquarters in Lansing!
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Moneyball Sportwear is a minority-owned business in Lansing that has been around since 2002. Owner, Desmond Ferguson started the business when he was in the league playing as a professional basketball player. Over the years, the business has grown and Ferguson is now helping others succeed.

Ferguson is opening up a new shop in Lansing, the new headquarters of Moneyball Sportwear. Inside there will be space for pop-up shops for entrepreneurs to show off their brands.

Moneyball Sportswear has invested $1M in a brownfield rehab project that has transformed a 5,000 sq ft building into a state-of-the-art facility. The new headquarters is located on Lansing’s west side and features impressive facilities, including 500 sq ft dedicated to small businesses for pop-up shops, new products, and Moneyball’s commitment to Black ownership.

This new space is at 927 W Saginaw St, Lansing, MI.

Moneyball Sportswear has always been focused on the community. They are celebrating the grand opening with a 4-day event, which starts on May 17th and runs until May 20th. The event features community-engaging events, including a ribbon-cutting ceremony, custom T-shirt design, fashion show, MSU Athletics Meet & Greet, and a community think tank and panel.

For more information: https://moneyballsportswear.com/

