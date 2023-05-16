First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A cold front slipped through the area last evening and you will notice a few changes today. Gone are the high temperatures near 80º from Tuesday. Today plan on high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Tonight temperatures drop back into the 30s and a few areas could even see some patchy frost by early Thursday morning. Temperatures warm back into the low 70s for Thursday and Friday. High temperatures return to the 80s by the middle of next week.

Plenty of sunshine is expected across the area today and Thursday. We could use some rain and our chances of seeing some looks pretty good Friday with a storm system heading through the Northern Great Lakes. The showers are expected to move out of the area Friday night. We see some sunshine return for the weekend. Generally dry weather is expected next week, too.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 17, 2023

Average High: 70º Average Low 48º

Lansing Record High: 89° 1962

Lansing Record Low: 28° 1867

Jackson Record High: 92º 1911

Jackson Record Low: 32º 1973

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.