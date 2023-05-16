First Alert Weather Forecast

Cooler temperatures return today
First Alert Weather Wednesday morning webcast from WILX News 10
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A cold front slipped through the area last evening and you will notice a few changes today. Gone are the high temperatures near 80º from Tuesday. Today plan on high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Tonight temperatures drop back into the 30s and a few areas could even see some patchy frost by early Thursday morning. Temperatures warm back into the low 70s for Thursday and Friday. High temperatures return to the 80s by the middle of next week.

Plenty of sunshine is expected across the area today and Thursday. We could use some rain and our chances of seeing some looks pretty good Friday with a storm system heading through the Northern Great Lakes. The showers are expected to move out of the area Friday night. We see some sunshine return for the weekend. Generally dry weather is expected next week, too.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 17, 2023

  • Average High: 70º Average Low 48º
  • Lansing Record High: 89° 1962
  • Lansing Record Low: 28° 1867
  • Jackson Record High: 92º 1911
  • Jackson Record Low: 32º 1973

