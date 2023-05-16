Firefighters injured, pets rescued from apartment fire in Clinton County

(Structure fire in Midland)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A few pets were rescued, and a firefighter was transported to a hospital following an apartment fire in Ovid late Monday afternoon.

Elsie Fire Department responded to an apartment fire in the 3000 block of South Hollister Road on May 15 at around 6:30 p.m.

Once firefighters arrived at the scene, everyone was out of the fire, but several units still had pets inside.

Crews searched the complex, rescued a few pets and evacuated due to unsafe fire conditions, as one of the units had heavy fire.

Three firefighters received treatment on the scene from an ambulance. One of those firefighters was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

