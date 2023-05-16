Lansing Experience Pass to launch on 517 Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There’s a new way to check out the City of Lansing with a digital tour guide at the tips of your fingers.

It’s called the Lansing Experience Pass.

The Greater Lansing Convention and Visitors Bureau is launching the Lansing Experience Pass for 517 Day on Tuesday.

You can download the pass and check out museums, the Impression 5 Science Center, Potter Park Zoo and dozens of other options for exploration and entertainment.

“The Convention and Visitors Bureau has developed this Lansing Experience pass which offers dozens of attractions, outdoor recreation, golf, fun things to see and do in a digital pass,” said Tracy Padot, with the Greater Lansing Convention and Visitors Bureau. “People can use that to check in, earn points and get fabulous prizes.”

The Lansing Experience Digital Pass is free. There’s a craft beverage pass and also special admission prices so you can save money on Lansing attractions

More information on the Lansing Experience Digital Pass can be found here.

