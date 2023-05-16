Crews battle two house fires in Lansing early Tuesday

Lansing Fire Department responded to the scene around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday
Lansing Fire Department responds to two separate fires at residences in Lansing
Lansing Fire Department responds to two separate fires at residences in Lansing(WILX-TV)
By Seth Wells and WILX News 10
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:50 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two house fires sparked early Tuesday morning in Lansing. The fires were reported in the 300 and 600 blocks of Foster Ave and the Lansing Fire Department responded to each scene. Firefighters set a perimeter around the fire in the 600 block of Foster Ave as officials said it may be a gas-fed fire.

Each house did suffer some damage that was visible from the outside by our crew on scene.

The Lansing Police Department was also on the scene.

This is a developing story and we will keep you updated as we learn more.

