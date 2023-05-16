Crews battle two house fires in Lansing early Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two house fires sparked early Tuesday morning in Lansing. The fires were reported in the 300 and 600 blocks of Foster Ave and the Lansing Fire Department responded to each scene. Firefighters set a perimeter around the fire in the 600 block of Foster Ave as officials said it may be a gas-fed fire.

Each house did suffer some damage that was visible from the outside by our crew on scene.

The Lansing Police Department was also on the scene.

This is a developing story and we will keep you updated as we learn more.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.