CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bees swarm neighborhood, sending 2 to the hospital

Hundreds of bees swarmed an Encino neighborhood on Monday, sending at least 2 people to the hospital. (KCAL, KCBS)
By KCAL Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - A video from a California neighborhood caught the moment a man was attacked by a swarm of agitated bees.

Aerial video from KCAL catches the moment an LAPD volunteer officer is swarmed by bees. In the video, the man is seen trying to swat them away from his face repeatedly, causing him to lose his balance.

He gets back up, bloodied but is eventually treated by firefighters.

“There is like a cloud of hundreds of bees over there. I said, ‘Oh boy’ … That’s why right away I put my gear on because I can see them. They’re mad as could be,” Izak Kharrazi with the bee removal company, All Valley Honey & Bee said.

LA City Fire confirmed two people including the volunteer officer were taken to the hospital after being attacked by the swarm just before 4 p.m. Monday.

Neighbor Jerry Spots was outside when he said he saw a delivery driver being attacked.

“Came to the door, UPS guy was being swarmed and he started saying, you know, ‘Run bees.’ And I got hit right in the lip,” Spots said.

A bee removal company that showed up after the attack believed the bees originated from a hive near the roof of a home.

Video shows them swarming the workers trying to remove them.

“This is not normal behavior for these bees to be this angry. Want to kill you. This is not OK,” Kharrazi said.

Firefighters warned residents to stay inside and close all windows and doors as the bee removal crew sprayed the hive.

“Because of the situation and the emergency, I had to spray them and kill them,” Kharrazi said.

Although it’s not known why the bees began to attack, professionals are using it as a reminder to residents to never try to remove a beehive on their own.

“You lock your house. Get in your house, lock your doors and call for help,” Kharrazi said.

The conditions of those taken to the hospital are not known.

Copyright 2023 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Bibbs Jr.
Officials search for incorrectly released Michigan prisoner
Crash on I-96 kills 4 in Wayne County
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Richard Johnson
Family pleads for help in finding missing Delta Township man needing medication

Latest News

NASA researchers will spend a year living in a simulated Mars outpost.
NASA researchers to spend a year in simulated Mars base
Repelled by high car prices, Americans are holding on to their vehicles longer than ever
Martha Stewart attends the "About My Father" premiere at the SVA Theater on Tuesday, May 9,...
Sunshine continues and a preview of Studio 10!
It was a scary moment on home plate during a baseball game. (Source: WJXT/CNN)
Boy says he was 'lifted up a little bit' in a dust devil
Anonymous gun dropoff program being discussed in Meridian Township