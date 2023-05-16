Applications open for qualified small distiller program

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Craft Beverage Council (MCBC) announced Tuesday that the application period for the new qualified small distiller program opened.

The online application opened on May 15 and will close on June 16, 2023.

Michigan’s small distillers, or an out-of-state entity that is the substantial equivalent of a small distiller, may apply with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) to be certified as a qualified small distiller.

Qualified distillers applying for this certification will be eligible for a reduced markup beginning January 1, 2024. All current Qualified Distiller Certificates must be renewed by July 1, 2023.

View the online qualified small distiller application and learn more about the qualified small distiller program, including fees and frequently asked questions.

Questions about the qualified distiller program can be directed to MDARD-QualifiedDistiller@michigan.gov.

