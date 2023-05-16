Anonymous gun dropoff program being discussed in Meridian Township

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Officials want more people to know about a program that allows people to drop off guns they do not want or just need to get rid of.

The Meridian Township program allows anyone to drop off guns and ammunition to be safely destroyed anonymously. The township said it wanted people to know about this option after the swatting call on Okemos High School and the Michigan State University shooting in February.

The township board of trustees will meet Tuesday night to pass a resolution highlighting the importance of the program.

