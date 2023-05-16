4 mid-Michigan students receive 2023 insurance and risk management scholarship

(WDTV)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Four students in the mid-Michigan area received the 2023 Insurance and Risk management scholarship.

Two Olivet College students each received $2,500 toward further education in insurance and risk management:

  • Asia St. John, a freshman from Rives Junction, graduated from Leslie Public Schools and the Wilson Talent Center in Mason, Michigan. from Leslie Public Schools and the Wilson Talent Center in Mason, Michigan.
  • Macy Gibbons, from Fowler, discovered insurance through classes at Eaton RESA in high school, sparking her desire to pursue insurance and risk management and claims investigation in college.

Two Lansing Community College (LCC) students each received $1,000 scholarships:

  • Chasity Johnson, a first-year student and a mother of five, has returned to school to pursue a more fulfilling career path in the insurance industry and follow her passion for helping others.
  • Ramon Lopez, a graduating senior attending LCC in fall 2023, is a high school senior at Lansing Public Schools whose interest in the field was piqued through an insurance basics class. He looks forward to bringing his strong work ethic and passion for learning into the insurance industry.

The scholarship was given by SET SEG to provide assistance and resources for students pursuing higher education in principles of insurance, risk management, and mitigation practices.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Bibbs Jr.
Officials search for incorrectly released Michigan prisoner
Crash on I-96 kills 4 in Wayne County
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Richard Johnson
Family pleads for help in finding missing Delta Township man needing medication

Latest News

RTDNA Announces 2023 Region 7 Edward R. Murrow Award Winners
WILX wins best feature reporting category in prestigious Edward R. Murrow Awards
New electric vehicle corridor being announced in Detroit
The announcement is scheduled at 4:45 p.m. in Detroit on Tuesday
New electric vehicle corridor being announced in Detroit
Lansing Mall to close on Sunday for first responder training