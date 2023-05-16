4 mid-Michigan students receive 2023 insurance and risk management scholarship

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Four students in the mid-Michigan area received the 2023 Insurance and Risk management scholarship.

Two Olivet College students each received $2,500 toward further education in insurance and risk management:

Asia St. John, a freshman from Rives Junction, graduated from Leslie Public Schools and the Wilson Talent Center in Mason, Michigan. from Leslie Public Schools and the Wilson Talent Center in Mason, Michigan.

Macy Gibbons, from Fowler, discovered insurance through classes at Eaton RESA in high school, sparking her desire to pursue insurance and risk management and claims investigation in college.

Two Lansing Community College (LCC) students each received $1,000 scholarships:

Chasity Johnson, a first-year student and a mother of five, has returned to school to pursue a more fulfilling career path in the insurance industry and follow her passion for helping others.

Ramon Lopez, a graduating senior attending LCC in fall 2023, is a high school senior at Lansing Public Schools whose interest in the field was piqued through an insurance basics class. He looks forward to bringing his strong work ethic and passion for learning into the insurance industry.

The scholarship was given by SET SEG to provide assistance and resources for students pursuing higher education in principles of insurance, risk management, and mitigation practices.

