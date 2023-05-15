What the Tech App of the Day: Flighty

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When you’re traveling, few things are worse than getting to the airport only to find out your flight has been delayed or canceled.

There is a smartphone app that gives travelers some of the same information the pilots are getting. It’s called Flighty and it’s been rated by travelers for years. It’s filled with lots of data updated for fliers, at about the same time the pilots get the information.

Here’s how it works: flighty locates flight information in your email and begins tracking the flight. Flighty begins sending updates on the airplane and any changes to boarding, takeoff, landing, and baggage carousels. You’ll see the route as filed by the pilots.

A quick glance and you’ll see information about the plane itself. and whether it has been on time the day you fly.

All that’s good, but what’s great are the live updates through push notifications. If a plane is running behind schedule you’ll see it on your phone and Apple Watch before your airline can send it.

Flighty can predict whether a flight will be on time based on inbound traffic for the last 25 hours, and airspace mandates. Flighty says it has FAA access and claims it can send travelers information about delays, even before the pilots get them.

There’s a free version with limited data. For frequent fliers, the premium version is $6 a month or $48 a year.

