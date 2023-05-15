UN migration agency elects American as 1st woman director

FILE - Deputy Homeland Security Adviser Amy Pope listens as President Barack Obama speaks in...
FILE - Deputy Homeland Security Adviser Amy Pope listens as President Barack Obama speaks in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, May 20, 2016. International Organization for Migration chief Antonio Vitorino of Portugal faces what is poised to be a tight race against his Biden administration-backed American deputy, Amy Pope, as the Geneva-based organization chooses a new director-general on Monday, May 15, 2023.(Andrew Harnik | AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. migration agency says Amy Pope of the United States has been elected as its next director general.

She will be the first woman to head the International Organization for Migration.

Pope currently serves as the deputy of Director General Antonio Vitorino, a former Portuguese government minister, and ran against him in Monday’s election.

The IOM said member states elected Pope to lead the Geneva-based agency at a special session. She will start her five-year term on Oct. 1.

