Start Your Summer Reading with East Lansing Public Library

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Summer is almost here, and East Lansing Public Library has been hard at work preparing the summer reading program. This year’s theme is “All Together Now.”

Early registration starts Wednesday, May 17, and participants can start tracking their reading on June 5. There are separate categories for pre-K, kids, teens, and adults. They can track their progress online or using a paper log throughout the summer, and everyone who completes the program will receive a prize. They’ll also be entered into a grand prize drawing! Sign up online at https://elpl.readsquared.com, or come to the library to get help with registration in-person.

The summer reading program kickoff event will be at the library on Monday, June 5, from 5-8pm, and feature two identical performances by the Striped Circus! Community members are encouraged to attend only one performance to allow as many people as possible to see the show.

The kickoff event will also include an open house in the Maker Studio with a variety of science-educators from around the East Lansing community (Abrams Planetarium, the FRIB, the MSU Museum, and more). Learn about some of the wonderful STEAM educational programming and resources that will be available at the library’s Maker Studio and throughout the broader East Lansing community this summer!

In addition to the program kickoff, the library has a variety of special programs planned throughout the summer featuring community partners and fun activities. All summer reading programs are free of cost, open to the public, no registration required, unless otherwise noted on the library website at elpl.org

Lastly, continuing with the themes of “All Together Now” and celebrating ELPL’s 100th birthday, the library will be holding a few collection drives to support community non-profits over the summer. In June they’ll be collecting cleaning supplies for Haven House, in July they’ll be collecting items for the Constellation Cat Cafe, and in August they’ll be collecting items for EVE (End Violent Encounters). Their goal is to raise at least 100 items for each organization! To learn more and see what items they’re asking for, visit their blog.

For more information on the summer reading program, visit elpl.org

